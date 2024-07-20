Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,246 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MIRM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

MIRM stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.71 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,039,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,934 shares of company stock worth $1,180,156 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

