Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,754 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a market cap of $746.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.78). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.