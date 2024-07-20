Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 26,424 Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tabor Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 734,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 238,614 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,228,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after buying an additional 66,371 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter worth about $4,165,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance

NYSE ZGN opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46.

Ermenegildo Zegna Increases Dividend

About Ermenegildo Zegna

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

