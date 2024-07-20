Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 58,835 Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 58,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,462.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,548,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after buying an additional 2,385,207 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,183,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 335,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FATE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.
Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %
FATE opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $486.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.90. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $8.83.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 2,933.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Fate Therapeutics Profile
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fate Therapeutics
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.