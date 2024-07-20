Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 660.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.13. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

In related news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $70,626.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,067.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

