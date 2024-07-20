Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,935 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Energy Vault were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Energy Vault by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Energy Vault

In related news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 22,316 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $25,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,219,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,344 shares of company stock worth $92,744. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRGV opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $169.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.65. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.52.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRGV. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $0.75 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.65.

About Energy Vault

(Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

