Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 11,347 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,347 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at about $6,253,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 32.3% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 197.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 3.6% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 4,210,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,460,000 after buying an additional 144,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $792.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

