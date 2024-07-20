Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,321 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ERII. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Energy Recovery by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Energy Recovery by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 17,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $819.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.24. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77.

Insider Activity

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 21,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $291,683.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,332.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 21,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $291,683.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,332.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 772,055 shares in the company, valued at $10,445,904.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,096 shares of company stock worth $1,084,084. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ERII. Raymond James raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.