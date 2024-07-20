Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 13,434 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,434 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 1,510.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

CC stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.67% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.08%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

