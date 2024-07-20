Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 22,259 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,259 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAWN. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164,662 shares in the company, valued at $19,065,516.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $52,308.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,434.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,065,516.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,534 shares of company stock worth $3,367,830 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of -1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

