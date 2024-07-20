Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 5,000 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,943 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $250,095.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,101.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $128,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $250,095.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,101.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,344 shares of company stock valued at $399,716 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEBO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.41 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.90%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Stories

