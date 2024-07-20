Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 5,103 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMAB. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $5,912,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Genmab A/S by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,440,000 after buying an additional 175,292 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,875,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,289,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,569,000 after buying an additional 85,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $42.72.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 30.74%. Analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

