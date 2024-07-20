Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 538,343 Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538,343 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 322,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,370,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,983,000 after purchasing an additional 91,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vincent Tese acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard Mack acquired 116,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $832,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,322,304.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincent Tese acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 193,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,140. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMTG opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 26.27 and a current ratio of 26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.52. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.64 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -161.29%.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Further Reading

