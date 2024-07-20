Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 7,570 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Udemy were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 18.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,273,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,823,951. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $70,080.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 429,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,273,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,823,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,486 shares of company stock worth $604,441 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDMY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Udemy Stock Performance

UDMY stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. Udemy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.00.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $196.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

