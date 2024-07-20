Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 972 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Mainsail Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MEG. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

MEG stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.88. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $49.97.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $581,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,726,786.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.