Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 44,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,341,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of THR opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $127.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THR shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Insider Activity at Thermon Group

In related news, Director John T. Nesser III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin J. Mcginty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,499.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Nesser III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,910 shares of company stock valued at $462,849. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

