Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCW. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.06 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCW

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $28,267.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,838.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $28,267.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,838.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $234,954.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,050,517 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,082.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,444 shares of company stock valued at $443,472 over the last three months. 70.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mister Car Wash Profile

(Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.