Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $177.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.88 and its 200 day moving average is $159.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

