Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,787,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,449,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,417,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,404,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,562,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of MC stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -338.68 and a beta of 1.35. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $68.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,263.16%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

