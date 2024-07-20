Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Molson Coors Beverage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.2% annually over the last three years. Molson Coors Beverage has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $5.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $52.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $59.57. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

