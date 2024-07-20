Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 26.2% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 9.3% during the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.3% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $390.19 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $398.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $377.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.57.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

