M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.12 EPS.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

MTB opened at $165.25 on Friday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,915 shares of company stock valued at $14,497,759. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.79.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

