Nelson Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,980,354,000 after buying an additional 6,374,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,441,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,902,000 after buying an additional 1,472,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,910,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,605,000 after buying an additional 874,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,408,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,868,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.0 %

Alphabet stock opened at $177.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Get Our Latest Report on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.