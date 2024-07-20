Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS.

Netflix Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $633.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $655.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $602.43. The stock has a market cap of $272.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $697.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.71.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,756,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

