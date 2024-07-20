Neumann Capital Management LLC Purchases 800 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $209.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $602.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $217.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.57 and a 200 day moving average of $190.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

