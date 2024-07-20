Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $135,036.00 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $135,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Julie Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $1,401,900.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $145.69 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $96.67 and a one year high of $150.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

