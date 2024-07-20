Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Approximately 742,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,971,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of £1.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.11.

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. It also holds a 100% working interest (WI) in pine mills oilfield and caballos creek oilfield; 32.5% WI in e Cypress farmout area of pine mills; and 50-100% WI leases located in the Permian Basin.

