Nvwm LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.7% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 146.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 451,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.7% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,752,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $177.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

