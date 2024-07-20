Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,438 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 206.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $195.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.64. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

