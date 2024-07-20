Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Declares $0.60 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.
Olympia Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %
OLY stock opened at C$100.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Olympia Financial Group has a 52-week low of C$72.76 and a 52-week high of C$122.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$100.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$241 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$134.83 price target on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
About Olympia Financial Group
Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.
