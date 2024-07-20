Omnicom Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. Omnicom Group has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $8.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $98.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicom Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.