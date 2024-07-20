ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Trading Down 2.8%

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.58 and last traded at $83.00. 250,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,732,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 66.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

