Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,472,000 after buying an additional 27,695 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Onto Innovation by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,779,000 after buying an additional 371,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Onto Innovation by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,143,000 after buying an additional 96,925 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 14,819.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 615,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,121,000 after buying an additional 611,449 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,785,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 3.1 %

Onto Innovation stock opened at $197.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.06. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.93 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

