Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $35.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on EQT in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

