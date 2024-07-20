Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 267 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 571,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,642,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 214,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $701,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

GSLC opened at $107.81 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $111.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.77. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.