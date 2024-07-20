Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 2,223 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $120.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.27. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $124.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

