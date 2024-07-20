Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,500,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $807,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

FPX opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.97. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $75.74 and a twelve month high of $107.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

