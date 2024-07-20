Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 476.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Embree Financial Group bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,189 shares of company stock worth $1,815,619. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $154.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.20. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.32%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.