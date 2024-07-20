Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,504,000 after purchasing an additional 823,495 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,947 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,069,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,641,000 after acquiring an additional 313,277 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,288,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,485,000 after acquiring an additional 144,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $40.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

