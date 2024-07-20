Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $246,000 in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,143,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,748,082 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 42,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

IOVA stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.63. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

