Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $271,000 Investment in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,384 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Northland Capmk downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -689.90, a PEG ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $524.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

