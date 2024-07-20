Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BINC opened at $52.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $52.63.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

