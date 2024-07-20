Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vivid Seats by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 417.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEAT shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

Shares of SEAT opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.56 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 170.34% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

