Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 30,163 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,163 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Shares of HIO stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. This is an increase from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

