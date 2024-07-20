Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,072,000 after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TopBuild by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after acquiring an additional 198,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $154,983,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in TopBuild by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after acquiring an additional 130,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TopBuild by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,267 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Trading Down 0.2 %

TopBuild stock opened at $447.75 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $217.08 and a 52-week high of $470.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TopBuild

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.