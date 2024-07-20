Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $264,000 Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

NYSE ANF opened at $158.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $196.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.45 and a 200 day moving average of $134.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Argus cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,375,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,120 shares of company stock worth $3,875,693. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

