Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $279,000 Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,977,000 after buying an additional 1,062,925 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $23,746,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 962,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,068,000 after acquiring an additional 557,979 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,052,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,968,000 after acquiring an additional 473,177 shares during the period. Finally, Peirce Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,212,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

