Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,125,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,773,000 after buying an additional 74,951 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,455,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,884 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,607,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,520,000 after purchasing an additional 734,336 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,284,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 698,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 230,995 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 1.1 %

MMYT opened at $88.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average of $68.28. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $202.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 27.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

