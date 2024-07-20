Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Position Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,109,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,911,000 after buying an additional 347,812 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,529,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,904,000 after buying an additional 1,728,921 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,745,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $14.82 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.