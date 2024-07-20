Paul W. Breaux Sells 15,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,547,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $130.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.60 and a 200 day moving average of $86.29. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $147.25.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CVNA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Carvana from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Carvana by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $39,997,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 570.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.