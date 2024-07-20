Paul W. Breaux Sells 15,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,547,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Carvana Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $130.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.60 and a 200 day moving average of $86.29. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $147.25.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Carvana by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $39,997,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 570.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
